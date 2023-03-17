Regarding the high taxes in Mille Lacs County. My taxes have went up about $400 a year the last three years. As an 84-year-old, I will be forced to sell my farm if this continues. I can only contribute this to the $7.8 million we have had to pay for attorney’s fees [in the lawsuit], which is a losing game, as it’s a federal issue. Furthermore, as a Mille Lacs County resident, shouldn’t we have the right to see an itemized bill we pay the attorneys? One million a year is nuts. I was warned when I moved here about 21 years ago. A local told me, our officials/county leaders have a private agenda, operating in secret. Now I am wondering if they were right. I have a great respect for our [Native Americans], have good friends of the Mille Lacs Tribe, and have nothing but good things to say about them. Let the present leaders get busy fixing the horrible roads we drive. Imagine we had spent the $7.8 million on roads and other things.
A disgusted resident,
Preben S. Hansen
Milaca
A Simple Prayer (for a friend)
If you need help, or need a friend, and often think there is no end to misery. The next one you meet may also find life, bleak, not sublime.
The world is changing every day. People of all walks in life are going astray. Trends we’ve never known before are closing in evermore. Especially with our young, susceptible to the unknown in life. They follow, blindly, due to strife, uneducated, unconscious of life ahead. Even parents, educators, religious, feel the dread.
But there is hope, if you agree to a higher power, Christianity. To on who offers eternal life in the end, without strife. To conceive that a simple prayer can make one aware of God’s blessings and rewards.
He waits for all to call on him. No matter the cause or even the sin. God delights to make things right. He listens with an open heart and mind, praying you will find in him, a friend, who loves you and helps you to the end.
