Spending on roads instead of the lawsuit?

Regarding the high taxes in Mille Lacs County. My taxes have went up about $400 a year the last three years. As an 84-year-old, I will be forced to sell my farm if this continues. I can only contribute this to the $7.8 million we have had to pay for attorney’s fees [in the lawsuit], which is a losing game, as it’s a federal issue. Furthermore, as a Mille Lacs County resident, shouldn’t we have the right to see an itemized bill we pay the attorneys? One million a year is nuts. I was warned when I moved here about 21 years ago. A local told me, our officials/county leaders have a private agenda, operating in secret. Now I am wondering if they were right. I have a great respect for our [Native Americans], have good friends of the Mille Lacs Tribe, and have nothing but good things to say about them. Let the present leaders get busy fixing the horrible roads we drive. Imagine we had spent the $7.8 million on roads and other things.

Tags

