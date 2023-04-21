In Keith Anderson’s editorial [“Inaction an invitation to more gun violence,” April 12], he outlines all the talking points democrats are using to relieve citizens of their constitutional rights. Specifically, the Second Amendment, which prohibits the government from removing firearms as a means to defend against criminals, as well as our own government. Guns do not commit crimes. And while Keith Anderson tries to make it look like he is an objective writer by saying he hunted pheasants, his goal is to push us into a situation in which firearms are locked up with the ammunition locked up in a different room (useless), or removed because of an offhand statement from someone who doesn’t like the gun-owner (red-flag).
The gun does not jump off the shelf and commit the crime.
Charging legislators with protecting their re-election is a weak and partisan point and unfair to those who swore an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution and ALL of the amendments. Picking and choosing which ones you like and don’t like is not an option. By agreeing with the democrats and their push to ultimately confiscate guns, Mr. Anderson is advocating destruction of the Second Amendment, the Fourth Amendment and others. Is this what we want our country to become? Look at every country that has banned private weapon ownership and see how their government has increased restrictions on all other freedoms.
I have a relative who says she would be afraid to have a gun (and she wanted to be a police officer) because she was not sure she could stop shooting once the threat was over, or even if she got really mad at someone. I am glad she did not become an LEO, but her adamant hatred for guns is what I have observed in many who would like to restrict others’ freedoms – their inability to realize that not everyone thinks the same way they do. Most people who carry daily have never considered using their gun when they’ve had an argument with someone. Lack of self-control should not determine policies.
