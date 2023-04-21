Legislators tasked with protecting all amendments

In Keith Anderson’s editorial [“Inaction an invitation to more gun violence,” April 12], he outlines all the talking points democrats are using to relieve citizens of their constitutional rights. Specifically, the Second Amendment, which prohibits the government from removing firearms as a means to defend against criminals, as well as our own government. Guns do not commit crimes. And while Keith Anderson tries to make it look like he is an objective writer by saying he hunted pheasants, his goal is to push us into a situation in which firearms are locked up with the ammunition locked up in a different room (useless), or removed because of an offhand statement from someone who doesn’t like the gun-owner (red-flag). 

