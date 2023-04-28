A successful ad campaign

On April 4, 1968, I was in paratrooper school at Fort Benning, Georgia. This is also the day that Martin Luther King was killed. That evening we watched reel to reel movies on how to control riots. The next morning, I was assigned patrol duty in Atlanta. After a few days I went back and finished paratrooper school, was sent home on leave for 30 days and then sent to Vietnam. I served in Company F 51st Infantry and Company F 75th Rangers – both were airborne long-range recon patrol units.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.