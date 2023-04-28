A successful ad campaign
On April 4, 1968, I was in paratrooper school at Fort Benning, Georgia. This is also the day that Martin Luther King was killed. That evening we watched reel to reel movies on how to control riots. The next morning, I was assigned patrol duty in Atlanta. After a few days I went back and finished paratrooper school, was sent home on leave for 30 days and then sent to Vietnam. I served in Company F 51st Infantry and Company F 75th Rangers – both were airborne long-range recon patrol units.
I spent more than 30 years in school administration. During my last 10 or 12 years as a superintendent I felt considerably less certain that I could keep my people safe than I did during my time in Vietnam.
The first time I read the Bible was more than 40 years ago, and I was struck by how much of the it was tied to economics and health. Take this or that land and you will become prosperous if you can hold the land. Follow the rules relative to cleanliness and social isolation when sick and you, and your people, will be healthier than the people that don’t follow those rules.
The last time I read the Bible was January 1, 2022, through the first couple of weeks of May 2022. I started with the New Testament and then went back and read the Old Testament. This time I took notes on versus I found to be particularly interesting and shared some biblical quotes with the bishop.
I have also read the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution several times, and I went snow geese hunting at the invitation of a neighbor by Jud, North Dakota. We had to have a plug in our shotguns because we were only allowed three shots when hunting snow geese before reloading.
It is not clear to me why the U.S. Constitution allows a limit of three shots when hunting snow geese but would not allow any limit on the types of arsenals a person can have to attack unarmed children in our schools.
I do understand that the real drive for more guns comes from the gun industry just as all the ads I get in the mail, on TV and on the radio for replacing my car come from the auto industry because there is an economic interest in selling more guns and cars. The idea that limiting the ability of a person to go out and kill people, with the same kind of weapon I had in Vietnam, is an infringement on the right to bear arms, is a very successful sales campaign by the gun industry.
Lion Bruce Montplaisir
Onamia
For eagle’s sake
I wish to thank several involved in efforts to help rescue a bald eagle entangled somehow upside down in a tree yesterday (April 23). I was enroute to Holden Lutheran church where I serve as minister. It was about 8:15 a.m. and I was intent upon getting there early to do necessary preparations. Heading north from Isle, having just passed by Redemption Hill and turning east on 440th Street towards “old 30,” I noticed a large dark mass high in a tree to the right just after leaving Hwy 47. I pulled over, backed up and realized it was a bald eagle flopping upside down, somehow caught in the tree. There were a couple crows diving in and out as the eagle was at their mercy.
I knew I had to do something, but I also had to get up to Holden. It was early on a Sunday morning and I didn’t know who to call about this, thinking it wasn’t something 911 would handle. But then I called the Minnesota DNR Tipline emergency number and got to a live person, explained everything to him and he assured me he would get someone to help. I hated driving away at that point, but I had to get to the church. I prayed the whole way, having totally forgotten to take pictures of the scene that was emblazoned in my mind of this helpless yet sacred bird.
In a few moments I received a phone call from Tou Vang, Conservation Officer in Pierz (Morrison County). He was apparently the only CO on duty anywhere in the area on a Sunday morning. He said he would do what he could to get out there and assess the situation and get what help he could. I drove the rest of the way to Holden, grateful for the response and willingness but worried it might not be enough.
When I reached Holden, I tried to call the Mille Lacs Band DNR but could only access a message machine. It wasn’t exactly office hours. Then I thought of my friend Vivian LaMoore, who is the Public Information Officer for the Mille Lacs Band. I know how sacred Eagle is to native peoples and I called her immediately. If anyone knew who and how to reach someone on a Sunday morning who could help, it was her. She told me she would make calls right away.
I went inside and prepared for worship. Our little congregation assembled at 9:30 and I shared the situation during announcements and asked for their prayers. We included the eagle and any helpers in our prayers of the church later in the service. There was really nothing else we could do.
Later, about 11 a.m. on my way home, I drove past the scene. The place looked untouched, no signs of struggle and the eagle was gone. My heart leapt for joy and with relief.
I called Tou Vang and then Vivian, to thank whoever had helped. Turns out Tou had made it there with ladders and helpers, as did the sheriff’s office at some point (via Vivian’s efforts to find someone available), but apparently the eagle had already broken free.
We’ll never know what actually happened, how the eagle broke free, or what entangled it in the first place. Was it simply stuck between branches? Was there fishing line wound around talons that got snared? Who knows? And I feel a little foolish to not have snapped photos. But the efforts of all – including the Minnesota DNR, Mille Lacs Band leaders, Mille Lacs County and the prayers of a tiny congregation – are still to be commended. I am thankful for the willingness of all to work together, to rise to the occasion and help this eagle regardless. It was the right thing to do.
And, as we Lutherans are fond of saying, “Thanks be to God!”
Sue Lyback
Wahkon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.