We need to learn the reality of our past
To the Editor:
Mass murder, racist hate, terrorism! Good people on both sides? Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022 – all 203 Republicans in the House voted against it.
Should we be surprised by this when it is increasingly clear that the Republican Party is under the sway of a cabal of rabid white supremacists?
And their beloved Fox News is spewing out racist theories every day.
Parenthetically, for the Fox viewers reading this, you might want to check out Fox’s charter with the FCC.
Fox News Channel (their official title) registers their business as an Entertainment entity, not News. Let me repeat that – Fox News Channel is not a purveyor of the news, and they clearly have no commitment to the truth!
So where does that leave us? Passing laws like the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act is fine, but laws are not going to solve this problem, and the Republicans in the Senate will no doubt block it from becoming law anyway. No, like everything in a democracy, this is down to us.
We must educate ourselves about the reality of our country’s history of abuse of our black, brown and indigenous brothers and sisters, and block from power the people who would happily install an anti-democratic order where the recent massacre in Buffalo is acceptable.
I can´t provide a recipe for fixing all our problems as a nation, but I have done my homework, and I can at least suggest first steps: 1) Tune out Fox News, and 2) Read ¨The New Jim Crow¨ by Michelle Alexander.
I consider it the most important book of the 21st century and it will open your eyes.
Guy Roger
Isle
Vegan diet offers much to help develop strong bones
To the Editor:
Thanks for reminding readers that May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month (“May your bones be healthy,” May 17). If they want to build and maintain strong bones, they should wean themselves from cow’s milk, and other animal-based foods and eat calcium-rich vegan foods, including broccoli, almonds, leafy greens, beans, sesame seeds, blackstrap molasses, tofu, oats, and fortified soy milk and orange juice. Many fruits and vegetables help stave off osteoporosis because they contain not only calcium, but also magnesium, potassium, vitamin K and other nutrients needed for healthy bones.
Vitamin D, as the article from the Mille Lacs Health System pointed out, also helps our bodies absorb and retain calcium. The human body will produce all the vitamin D it needs when you get enough sunlight, but it’s wise to take a supplement if you don’t get much sun. You can also get Vitamin D – without the saturated fat and cholesterol found in cows’ milk – from fortified soya and rice milks, orange juice, and cereals.
Dairy doesn’t help prevent osteoporosis. The condition isn’t caused by inadequate calcium intake but rather by rapid calcium loss. Animal protein, salt and, to some extent, caffeine, leech calcium from the bones, causing severe bone deterioration.
Research shows that people living in countries where little cow’s milk is consumed tend to have fewer fractures than do those living in countries with higher rates. This is likely because the countries that consume more cow’s milk — such as the U.S. — also tend to have high protein intake rates from ingesting large amounts of meat and dairy foods. For more information and a free vegan starter kit, see www.PETA.org.
Heather Moore
The PETA Foundation, Norfolk, Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.