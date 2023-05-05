Former Governor Arne Carlson calls Minnesotans to action
In an appeal to Minnesotans who care for clean water and air as well as for environmental justice,former Minnesota governor Arne Carlson has been urging people to write and call their legislators about plans to increase mining of nickel and other strategic metals in north central Minnesota. “ Sulfide mining has never been environmentally sound near a watery environment,” Carlson said in a follow-up conversation with the Tamarack Water Alliance, quoting Walter Mondale.
Carlson also said that he believes Minnesotans can agree that our nation needs metals such as copper, nickel, and titanium that are vital to Minnesota’s technological economy. We can further agree that Minnesota needs to protect its dwindling supply of healthy drinking water. We should also be able to come together on the reality that certain types of mining including sulfide mining are highly dangerous. Just two mining projects,Tamarack and the New Range Copper Nickel mines will place the bulk of Minnesota’s drinking water at risk and this includes the metro area. “Our supply of drinking water is diminishing while our demand is increasing, and the state’s leadership is silent,” Carlson said in his open letter.
Carlson explained that sulfide mining is vastly different from mining for iron ore. When extracting metals such as copper and nickel, the process creates a chemical reaction that generates sulfuric acid that migrates to adjacent rocks thereby releasing mercury, arsenic, asbestos, cadmium, etc. into the air and water. “ Money, greed, incumbent protection, short sightedness, and corruption are all at play and the more we diddle the more likely it is that we will all be victims. This is not someone else’s battle. This is ours,” Carlson said in a message to environmental groups.
