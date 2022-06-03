Getting snookered like so many others did
To the Editor:
I’d like to thank Bob Statz for his service, even though he got snookered, never learned how to properly use his weapon, and wound up in a shitstorm he could never have imagined. I’m glad you came home vertical Bob.
I was not a “fortunate son” either, I didn’t even know what it meant until years later. I grew up poor, in a family of 10, one bathroom, and we didn’t even get a party line telephone until I was in high school. But once I graduated high school, I knew I wanted to get out of Avon, Minnesota, and see what else was out in the big world. I was terrified of the draft, the Army, and I felt the inevitability of the whole mess closing in. I was an 18-year-old man of action. Or so I thought.
So, when I was barely a senior in high school, I enlisted in the Navy, I was what was known as a “kiddie cruiser,” once you finished high school, the Navy got you. There would be no draft, and no Army for me, my big brother was already in the Army, and he made it sound like less than a picnic.
I have to believe Bob had the same options, why he may not have explored them is his own business. Canada, the Air Force, the Navy, Coast Guard, Reserves, conscientious objector, gay, crazy, there were lots of ways to effectively dodge the eventual bullets. Bob was obviously not a man of action.
My Navy tour took me to San Diego, California, for basic training, with great people, great accommodations, excellent chow, and lots of “training.” Then Balboa Naval Hospital, San Diego, for Hospital Corps School (Medics), then on to the Naval Hospital, Camp Pendleton for 18 months, and then to the Philippines, Cubi Point NAS, 18 months. Then Da Nang, RVN. Myself, and a great young man from Baltimore Maryland running a small dispensary/EVAC at FASU Da Nang. We got snookered.
It was tough duty, but I signed up, swore an oath to serve, believed in the mission, (usually) and I was not going to shirk my responsibilities, nor let my family down, so many of whom had served. In addition, I had a new wife to support, who I would not see for another 15 months, tough duty.
I have no regrets. I met and served with some of the finest men and women I have ever known, all volunteers. Great leaders, teachers, trainers, coaches, bosses, and buddies. No suckers, no losers.
I came home in one piece, went to a 4-year college on the GI bill, bought my first home with the GI bill. I went on to have 38 prosperous years in the corporate world. The military, and my training therein, served me well.
To those who did not serve, would not serve, could not serve, I say fine. I would not have wanted to serve with you anyway, you were the losers, in ways you can never understand, or imagine.
And Bob, even though you were a self-described reluctant knucklehead, you came out OK. I’m glad you came home in one piece, you are a member of a very special fraternity, a special class that the Trumps, Clintons, and Bushes will never have entry to. But they’ll keep on trying to suck up to us, with their blustering, flag waving, phony salutes, and wreath laying, all politics as usual. Losers, all of them.
Gary Griggs
Isle
