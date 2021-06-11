Kudos to Carolyn
Kudos to Carolyn, head librarian at the Isle community library, and her staff for maintaining valuable services during the pandemic. Their curbside pick-up ensured that library patrons could keep reading, which is how many of us endured our necessary isolation.
Carol Ann Sander, Isle
Thank you for Poppy Day
donations
I would like to thank all the individuals and businesses that donated to the Onamia and Wahkon area poppy drive.
Monies are solely to assist veterans in need and/or disabled. from the Post 955 and Auxiliary, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Ellie Baumgartner, Poppy chairperson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.