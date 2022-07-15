Hometown Heroes salute was well-deserved
To the Editor:
In regards to the staff and school board at Isle Public Schools being honored during the Isle Days parade as Hometown Heroes:
The staff did a great job navigating through the past couple of years. During the pandemic, our staff took the challenge of delivering education, meals, and fostering personal connections to students in their classrooms as well as at a distance.
Then coming out of the 2020-21 school year, after wearing a mask every day and maintaining a mantra of “We will work with you,” our staff demonstrated flexibility beyond measure. Asking staff to remain stable when everything is continually shifting around them was nothing short of a Herculian task. Most recently, and leading into the upcoming years, we will continue to face the gaps in education and general human interactions that were a direct result of the pandemic. If past practice is an indicator of future success, I believe our staff will earn great marks in the years to come.
Jeremy Schulz
Principal
Isle High School
Leaders, candidates fail to serve common good
To the Editor, and to current elected officials and hopeful political candidates:
After reading the most recent letters by Senator Mathews (June 25th) and Representative Erickson (June 18th) printed in The Messenger, as well as reading statements by individuals running for office in the upcoming election, I feel compelled to offer some thoughts to each of you. These thoughts are based on many years of personal and professional experience as a clinical social worker (therapist) and executive leader in both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.
The current political environment (system) is shame-based and destructive to the common good of this nation.
Shame-based systems are those that view situations in terms of black/white, right/wrong, and good/bad. There is little grey. If one is deemed to be bad by virtue of holding a different view, that person is seen as defective at his/her core, which is contrary to religions based on a creator God. We are all part of these systems — e.g., family, peer, religious, professional, etc. As an individual within any system, we must recognize that we cannot control others. Simply cannot!
However, we have varying degrees of influence based on the bond we share with other members of the system. Each time I read articles where a politician is blaming another politician for the failure of an idea or legislation to be enacted, I want to remind him/her that they are really saying that they failed to build a respectful, collaborative relationship with their colleagues such that legislation that promotes the “common good” was enacted. The finger-pointing politician is really saying that she/he lacked the relationship building skills necessary to come to a shared belief, on how to advance the common good, with their colleagues.
Finally, the role of anyone serving in a governmental position, at any level, is to promote the “common good” of the people. Their role is not to promote partisan political beliefs nor to selfishly garner votes for re-election so as to keep their governmental salaries. A democratic government serves ALL people, not just those of a particular partisan body, which is what occurs under a dictatorship.
I encourage all current and prospective elected officials to honestly reflect on one’s own personal failures to enact legislation that serves the common good. Partisan blaming of others is wasted breath.
Douglas J Jacobson.
MBA, MSW
Wahkon
