Support for Cekalla
To the editor:
Last week’s paper featured accounts of opportunities to give feedback to shape public policy by directly contacting our Mille Lacs County Public Health Department. The invitation for citizen input bodes well with many minds knowing more than few, and it’s consistent with the outreach to seniors early in the pandemic for vaccination appointments some time ago.
I also loved the report of the county board endorsing high speed internet and the water quality award to farmer, Justin Smude, who practices some environmentally sound agricultural practices. Erosion is stopped by root systems left in ground as it is periodically left uncultivated and soil organic levels improve. Changing the areas for grazing by animals every few days permits the growth of plants within the pasture, allowing the soil to hold more water. Patches of grass and wooded areas trap sediment for improved water quality; low tillage and cover crops saves the soil and protects the water. These methods and judicious use of fertilizer and herbicide, protecting groundwater, may be the wave of the future for farmers.
These reports are good news to people in Central Minnesota, and the rest of the state as well, since they’re likely popular, and they deserve the support of our citizens, business groups, professional associations and government. The handwriting is on the wall. Last fall we saw smoke from fires in Canada and the Boundary Waters itself. With our current use of gas-burning vehicles and very gradual transition to alternative energy, our grandchildren may see a different kind of planet than we’ve come to enjoy. Even the Koch family now has a program to install solar arrays at their Rosemount petroleum plant location. We can gather that the economic demand is there for those products. And while the resources for these changes should be available in rural areas of our state as well as the metro area, often it seems outstate interests lag behind those of the cities.
That’s a major reason Suzanne Cekalla is running for State Senate in District 10. Her convictions say it’s not fair to favor one over the other, and she’s determined to do something about it. Having started a Chamber of Commerce in the closest medium size town, Rice, Minn., and done pastoral and chaplaincy work and later counseling on grief and loss, Suzanne is committed to giving people in distress a chance to work through some of life’s challenges. That’s some of why I’m supporting this gutsy woman.
Paul Hoffinger
Hillman
