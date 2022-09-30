September is the best month in Minnesota. Sitting on my deck, looking at the leaves starting to turn, it occurred to me that this September is particularly American. While Americans celebrate Constitution Week, we are watching Britain bury their Queen and take a new King.
This reminds us that “We the people … ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States of America.” In the US, our loyalty is not to a single individual. It is to the Constitution, set out by the people. Our president does not take power for decades, but only until the people, through elections, says that president’s time in office is over. Our president cannot expect their children to take power. Our president is not part of a national church denomination.
The founders had seen what life was like when they had to pledge loyalty to an individual and a family. They had seen church combined with the government, and the problems that came from that. They chose democracy.
When Benjamin Franklin was asked after a session of the Constitutional Convention, “What kind of a government have you given us?” he replied, “A democracy, if you can keep it.” Democracy is hard. It means thinking about what you are hearing and reading, searching for truth, and making decisions wisely. It’s easier to follow a leader and go about your daily life, but we must make the effort.
Let’s remember the founding principles during Constitution Week.
