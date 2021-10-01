Questions on lawsuit
I would appreciate an article from the Mille Lacs Messenger regarding the current lawsuit that discusses both sides of this lawsuit
I have only read Randy Thompson’s version. He is the lawyer involved. Since he is making a profit from this lawsuit, it is difficult to regard his opinion as objective. I think all of us paying for this lawsuit should hear both sides.
It is also important to note that this lawsuit stemmed from controversy when Mille Lacs County terminated it’s law enforcement agreement with the Mille Lacs Band in June of 2016.
Finally, I think the taxpayers should be informed if there will be any limit on spending regarding this lawsuit. This poor county is now millions of dollars in debt.
Jean Steffenson
Onamia
Unvaccinated?
I find that this small rural community of Onamia, MN in large part is un-vaccinated. Why is this? Those of us who are vaccinated are trying to understand this thinking. Is it rational, is it considerate of others, is it wise? The virus will not go away, in fact it has ramped up due to the Del-ta variant. Why do we not take care of one another? Why do we think we can ignore the facts of the virus and results from getting it?
Unmasked, unvaccinated people are filling the bars, restaurants and churches in this lake area of Onamia, Wahkon and Isle. The rest of us are unsafe, although vaccinated, as the variant attacks anyone, and we give up events that we would otherwise love to participate in.
My sister in Florida (76) was adamant not to get vaccinated. Not realizing she had the virus but with a persistent cough she finally sought an answer from a walk-in clinic while working as an optician, face to face with her patients. She was diagnosed with Covid and tried to take care of herself at home. Her breathing became difficult and 911 was called. They did come but said the hospitals were too full and to just drink lots of liquids and hope for the best. A few days later 911 was called again and she was taken to the hospital with Covid and double pneumonia. She stayed in the hospital the month of August and is now home with Home Care and PT coming to her house three days a week.
This picture resonates throughout this country. The hospitals are full of unvaccinated Covid patients. Their staffs are worn out and some are leaving the work force exhausted. Even hospitals are closing down over the weight of this viral load. Our own hospital in Onamia has been at ca-pacity at times and the ER has had problems in trying to transfer patients out due to the lack of beds at larger hospitals.
One Onamia resident, when I asked if they were reading the newspaper about this virus, said, “heck no, I wouldn’t read that trash”. Well, that ‘trash’ is full of information about the importance of vaccination. Whether you are liberal or conservative, you will get this virus if you are not going to vaccinate against it. So reading a liberal newspaper could save your life.
Another unvaccinated Onamia resident said Dr Fauci was a bad man, that he had concocted this virus, taken it to Wuhan, and had returned with it to spread all over the White House. Where does this stuff come from?
I ask you to use critical thinking and come up with a plausible reason why you should get the vaccine before the virus gets you.
Sharon Hegstrom
Onamia
