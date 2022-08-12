Paper needs better mental health coverage
Consider these facts for a moment: In the United States 100,306 people died by overdose for the year 2020/2021 and 186,783 people died by drugs, alcohol, and suicde in 2020. Now consider this: Most of what we hear from the media regarding mental health and/or addiction issues are when someone with either a mental health issue or an addiction goes on a shooting rampage, killing numerous innocent people. Yet, we rarely hear of the struggles that people with either a mental health health issue or an addiction deal with on a daily basis, or the fact that there is a major shortage of services available to these people at a cost that they can afford and is in the area in which they live. What is wrong with this picture?
I am aware of several attempts by people in your area to have articles regarding mental health and/or addiction issues published in your newspaper. My question is: Why is it so difficult to have informational articles regarding mental health and/or addiction published in your area?
Thank you for the support
We would like to thank everyone for their support during the loss of Stan Mickelson. What a beautiful tribute to a man well loved by all. Thank you for all the food, gifts, money, hugs and most of all prayers for our families. A special thanks to our little angel, Katie Habeck, and all others who responded to the scene. Words cannot express our gratitude.
Apology offered
In a feature I wrote for the Messenger a few months ago on the wonders of a Casper lad who has risen in the ranks of bronco-riding nation-wide, I began by giving a brief history of this young man’s family who had their roots in Isle. I tried to make the point that the Casper gals (his aunts) were well-noted throughout the Mille Lacs area as outstanding athletes and maybe the boys in that family (his dad and uncle) were given less recognition.
In making that assumption, I referred to the Casper girls as “prima donnas” and in retrospect, that was an extremely poor choice of words, since by most accounts the Casper women were and are nothing of the sort. They were great athletes and a credit to their community, but were never braggarts or showoffs as the term prima donna would imply.
For using this poor choice of words to describe the Casper girls, I sincerely apologize.
If the Caspers find it impossible to forgive me, I can understand, but I want the general public, who might have read that article, to know that these wonderful women were never prima donnas, but the exact opposite — they were and are gifted, yet humble athletes.
