Michael Kane, 77

Michael Kane, age 77, passed away July 28, 2021 at Elim Nursing Home and Rehab in Milaca.
Michael was born on March 19, 1944 to Leon and Loretta Kane. Michael attended Great Neck school in New York. After graduation he joined the Marines, August 1962-1966. Michael was a model for newspaper ads and television. He was in theater and 2 movies. He also drove for Metro Transit for 18 years.
Preceded in death by his parents Leon and Loretta Kane; brother, Leon. Survived by wife Kathleen; stepsons, Kevin (Lore) Johnson, William (Amanda) McNeal; granddaughter Amanda Parson; grandson, Griffin McNeal; great-grandson Seb Fries; brother, Steven (Barb) Kane.
Big Thank You to Chief of Police Robert Matzke, ambulance, fire department and rescue services for assisting him in his time of need. Also, thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Skogen.
Michael is now tap dancing in heaven.
Arrangements made by Shelley Funeral Home in Onamia. Private interment with Military Honors at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
