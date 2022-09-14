Tiny walleye
Photo by Erik Jacobson

Walleye fishing remains slow 

The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period July 15 through Aug. 15. Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich stated in an email, “The state fishery is now at just under 18 percent of its share of the harvestable surplus. Average water temperature peaked at 73.8 F in period 5 (July 16 to 31), and has started to slowly drop. The average temperature for the first half of August was 73.3 F.” 

