Walleye fishing remains slow
The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period July 15 through Aug. 15. Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich stated in an email, “The state fishery is now at just under 18 percent of its share of the harvestable surplus. Average water temperature peaked at 73.8 F in period 5 (July 16 to 31), and has started to slowly drop. The average temperature for the first half of August was 73.3 F.”
Heinrich went on to say “Anglers are now able to harvest walleye again, that began on Sept. 1, and the harvest slot was expanded by one inch to 20-23 inches, or one fish over 26 inches. While the one-inch expansion doesn’t sound like a lot, it should significantly increase the number of walleye available to be harvested. Now all they have to do is bite.”
Walleye harvest numbers
According to the DNR, during the above time frame, there were 73,432 angling hours (down from 91,193 the previous year). There was no harvest during this time as it was catch and release for this time period. The hooking mortality (fish that die after release) totaled 427 fish for a total weight of 735 pounds for an average of 1.72 pounds per fish.
Comparing this to last year’s harvest during this time frame, that again was only post mortality fish as the season was again catch and release, there were 1,722 walleyes for a total of 3,129 pounds and an average weight of 1.82 pounds per fish, this year is around 75 percent less post mortality fish for the same time period.
With that said, that tacks on 735 pounds to the previous 13,309 pounds as of July 15 for a total of 14,044 pounds or 17.5 percent of the state’s allocation. The total state angling allocation is 80,300 pounds of the agreed upon 135,000 pound total allocation of safe harvest for the lake. That leaves anglers 66,256 pounds for the remainder of the open water season that ends on Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, new regulations will be in place for the coming winter season.
Walleye release numbers
On the release side of the numbers for that same time frame, according to the DNR, anglers caught and released 3,905 walleyes that weighed a total of 6,740 pounds and an average weight of 1.73 pounds per fish.
Comparing this again to last year for the same time period, anglers caught a total of 12,121 walleyes for 21,825 pounds and an average weight per walleye of 1.8 pounds. This year shows about 68 precent less fish overall. Looking at the number of fish released and the angling hours, that’s around 19 angling hours per fish, again signifying the extremely slow bite thus far this season.
Survey numbers for other species
As far as other species harvested during this time frame, oddly enough the DNR data showed there were no northerns harvested at all (compared to 222 the previous year). But there was post mortality of 34 northerns (16 the previous year) for a total weight of 155 pounds and an average of 4.6 pounds per fish.
On the release side, there were 613 northern pike (297 the previous year) that were caught and released for a total weight of 2,807 pounds and an average weight of 4.58 pounds per fish.
Other release highlights include 1,831 perch (991 the previous year) that were caught and released for a total weight of 309 pounds and an average weight of 2.7 ounces each. According to the data there has not been a perch harvested since the first two weeks of the season.
There were 18,739 smallmouth bass (up from 15,384 the previous year) with an average weight of 2.27 pounds per fish. There were 133 largemouth bass (surprisingly, none the previous year) with an average weight of 1.44 pounds per fish. There have been no bass harvested this year even though the regulation is a limit of three fish under 17 inches. Last year there were 280 kept at this point in the season.
There were 458 rock bass (87 the previous year), each averaging 0.56 pounds. There were no bluegill (sunny) released (zero the previous year as well). Oddly enough there were no black crappies, pumpkinseed (sunny) or bullheads released or harvested either.
And yet again, some of the most interesting data in the survey – like last year – concerned muskies, according to the DNR data, there were 132 muskies caught during this time frame (just one short of the largemouth bass number). The 44 fish surveyed from July 15-31 allegedly had an astonishing “average” weight of 50.36 pounds each. The 88 fish surveyed from August 1-15 had a paltry average weight of just 15.81 pounds each. This data again smells very fishy.
The Mille Lacs muskie population has been declining for well over a decade due to continued management practices by the DNR, so these latest numbers are suspect at best. According to the DNR, Mille Lacs is managed as a “low density trophy muskie population.” If there were that many 50-pound muskies being caught it would be all over the news and social media.
Last year the survey showed no muskies were caught from July 15-31 (which is getting into prime time for muskies) and 25 from August 1-15 and these fish again allegedly averaged an astonishing 46.52 pounds each. Once again, these numbers will be hard to digest by avid Mille Lacs muskie anglers who know how tough it is out there.
So again the survey shows the walleye fishing continues to be slower than it’s been in many many years. The general consensus is it’s because of a booming perch hatch that is keeping the fish naturally fed. It will be interesting to see what the fall period brings as far as harvest with the expanded slot.
The new winter regulations will begin on Dec. 1.
