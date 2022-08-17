The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period of June 15 through July 15. Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich stated in an email, “The State fishery is at just under 17 percent of the 2022 quota. Pressure in the first half of July, during the closure, was pretty similar to what we estimated last year.”
Walleye harvest numbers
According to the DNR, during the above time frame, there were 65,231 angling hours (down from 104,228 the previous year). There was no harvest during this time as it was catch and release for the end of June and the walleye season was closed from July 1-15. The hooking mortality (fish that die after release) totaled 366 fish for a total weight of 758 pounds for an average of a little over two pounds per fish.
Comparing this to last year’s harvest during this time frame, that again was only post mortality fish as the season was again catch and release and closed the first two weeks in July. There were 3,762 walleyes for a total of 8,110 pounds and an average weight of 2.1 pounds per fish; this year is around 90 percent less fish for the same time period.
With that said, that tacks on 758 pounds to the previous 12,551 pounds as of June 15 for a total of 13,309 pounds or 16.6 percent of the state’s allocation. The total state angling allocation is 80,300 pounds of the agreed upon 135,000 pound total allocation of safe harvest for the lake. That leaves anglers 66,991 pounds for the remainder of the open water season, which ends Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, new regulations will be in place for the coming winter season.
Walleye release numbers
On the release side of the numbers for that same time frame, according to the DNR, anglers caught and released 5,459 walleyes that weighed a total of 12,686 pounds and an average weight of 2.3 pounds.
Comparing this again to last year for the same time period, anglers caught a total of 42,095 walleyes for 90,221 pounds and an average weight per walleye of 2.1 pounds. This year shows about 87 percent less fish overall, again signifying the extremely slow bite thus far this season.
Survey numbers for other species
As far as other species harvested during that time frame, the DNR data showed there were 284 northerns harvested (compared to 104 the previous year), for a total of 1,277 pounds and an average of 4.5 pounds per fish. There was a post mortality of 48 northerns (34 the previous year) for a total weight of 312 pounds and an average of 6.5 pounds per fish.
On the release side, there were 869 northern pike (621 the previous year) that were caught and released for a total weight of 5,670 pounds and an average weight of 6.5 pounds per fish.
Other release highlights include 23,597 smallmouth bass (up from 19,916 the previous year) with an average weight of 2.5 pounds per fish. There were 44 largemouth bass (65 the previous year) with an average weight of two pounds per fish.
There were also 520 rock bass (293 the previous year), each averaging 0.7 pounds. Although the 44 caught from July 1-15 totaled only five pounds and averaged a miniscule 0.1 pounds (1.6 ounces) per fish. There were 208 bluegill (sunny) released (zero the previous year) for a total weight of only nine pounds and an average weight of just 0.04 pounds (0.7 ounces) per fish. Oddly enough, there were no black crappies, pumpkinseed (sunny) or bullheads caught.
Other than the tiny bluegills and rock bass, again, some of the most interesting data in the survey – like last year – concerned muskies, according to the DNR data, there were no muskies caught at all from June 16-30 and 44 were caught from July 1-15 for an average weight of 19 pounds each.
This is in contrast to the 246 muskies reported caught from June 1-15 when the season had only been open 11 days, yet no muskies were reported caught in the next two weeks.
Last year the survey showed no muskies were caught from July 1-15 (which is getting into prime time for muskies) and again over half of the fish were caught before the season even opened. Once again, these numbers will be hard to digest by avid Mille Lacs muskie anglers.
The survey shows walleye fishing continues to be slower than it’s been in many many years. The general consensus is it’s because of a booming perch hatch that is keeping the fish naturally fed. It will be interesting to see what the regulation is come Sept. 1. Currently it is set for a one fish limit with a 21-23 inch harvest slot, or one fish over 28 inches to begin until Dec. 1, when the winter regulations begin. But there are rumors the DNR may change it to a more liberal harvest regulation for the fall period.
