Walleye numbers remain down
The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period Aug. 15 through Sept. 15. Even though the harvest season opened on Sept. 1 and the slot was opened up to one fish between 20 and 23 inches, the numbers are still way down on both the release and the harvest side for walleyes.
Walleye harvest numbers
According to the DNR, during the above time frame, there were 33,538 angling hours (down slightly from 35,219 the previous year). There was a small harvest during the time frame of Sept. 1-15 of 183 fish for a total of 555 pounds and an average weight of around three pounds. The hooking mortality (fish that die after release) totaled 213 fish for a total weight of 291 pounds for an average of only 1.37 pounds per fish.
Interestingly, for the period of Sept. 1-15 the post mortality was 101 fish that weighed only 73 pounds and averaged a paltry 11 ounces each. For the period of Aug. 15-31 there were 112 fish that weighed 218 pounds and averaged 1.95 pounds per fish.
Comparing this to last year’s harvest during this time frame – that was only post mortality fish as the season was catch and release in 2021 – there were 300 walleyes for a total of 511 pounds and an average weight of 1.7 pounds per fish,
With that said, that tacks on 846 pounds to the previous 14,252 pounds as of Aug. 15 for a total of 15,098 pounds or 18.8 percent of the state’s allocation. This is the lowest percentage of the quota since 2003 when the state came in at 15 percent of the quota for the year. Fun fact: In 2003, the state’s share of the quota was 550,000 pounds.
This year the total state angling allocation is 80,300 pounds of the agreed upon 135,000 pound total allocation of safe harvest for the lake. That leaves anglers 65,202 pounds for the remainder of the open water season that ends on Nov. 30. On Dec. 1, new regulations will be in place for the coming winter season.
Walleye release numbers
On the release side of the numbers for that same time frame, according to the DNR, anglers caught and released 2,358 walleyes that weighed a total of 3,066 pounds and an average weight of 1.3 pounds per fish. According to a conversion chart on In-Fisherman.com, that is around a 15-inch fish.
Comparing this again to last year for the same time period, anglers caught a total of 2,823 walleyes for 4,941 pounds and an average weight per walleye of 1.75 pounds. This year shows about 16 percent less fish. Looking at the number of fish released and the angling hours, that’s around 14 angling hours per fish (compared to a little over 12 hours per fish the previous year).
Survey numbers for other species
As far as other species harvested during this time frame, oddly enough the DNR data showed there were no northerns harvested at all (none the previous year either). But there was a post-mortality of seven northerns (22 the previous year) for a total weight of 75 pounds and a beefy average of 10.7 pounds per fish.
On the release side, there were 122 northern pike for the time period of Sept. 1-15 and interestingly none from Aug. 15-31 (405 the previous year) that were caught and released for a total weight of 1,366 pounds and an impressive average weight of 11.2 pounds per fish.
Other release highlights include 1,416 perch (way up from 155 the previous year) that were caught and released for a total weight of 324 pounds and an average weight of 3.7 ounces each. Oddly enough, according to the data there has not been a perch harvested since the first two weeks of the season.
There were 13,502 smallmouth bass (up from 12,006 the previous year) with an average weight of 2.44 pounds per fish. There were 137 largemouth bass (surprisingly, none the previous year) with an average weight of 1.85 pounds per fish. According to the data, there have been no bass harvested this year even though the regulation is a limit of three fish under 17 inches. Last year there were 280 kept at this point in the season.
There were 36 rock bass (none the previous year), each averaging a whopping 1.72 pounds (the state record is 2.0 pounds). There were no bluegill (sunny) released (zero the previous year as well). Oddly enough, according to the data, there were no black crappies, pumpkinseed (sunny) or bullheads released or harvested either.
As far as muskies during this time period, according to the DNR data, there were 72 caught from Aug. 15-31 averaging 22.5 pounds each and none from Sept. 1-15. Last year the survey showed no muskies were caught at all during this time period.
According to the data, that brings the total to 542 muskies so far this year with almost 100 caught before the season even opened? (To put this in perspective, there have been a total of 409 largemouth bass caught, so, more muskies than bass?) Mille Lacs muskie anglers may question whether there is even that many left in the lake after decades of low stocking numbers.
So again the survey shows the walleye fishing continues to be slower than it’s been in many, many years. The general consensus is it’s because of a booming perch hatch that is keeping the fish naturally fed.
The new winter regulations will begin on Dec. 1.
