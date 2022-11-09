walleye.jpg

Walleye numbers remain down

The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period Aug. 15 through Sept. 15. Even though the harvest season opened on Sept. 1 and the slot was opened up to one fish between 20 and 23 inches, the numbers are still way down on both the release and the harvest side for walleyes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.