Kendra Busch took the inbound pass from Peyton Libby and drove towards the basket.
Busch stopped and sent a shot towards the basket.
As the basketball swished between the fabric of the net, a crowd gathered at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando erupted.
Busch’s shot had just earned Team Minnesota the 3x3 basketball gold medal in the Special Olympics 2022 USA Summer Games.
The gold medal was won in Team Minnesota’s sixth game of the USA games against Team Alabama, said the 23-year-old Kendra, a 2017 graduate of Milaca High School and a 2019 grad of Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
“They gave us good competition and we had to work hard to win the game,” said Kendra, who said she scored 16 or 18 of her team’s 20 points needed to win the game.
It was a day on which a year of hard work paid off.
“And it felt good to score the game-winning basket,” said Kendra, noting that the championship game on Wednesday, June 8 was her team’s sixth game in three days.
Team Minnesota won its two games on Monday, June 6, and lost twice on Tuesday, June 7. Team Minnesota came back to win twice on Wednesday, June 8, including the title game against Team Alabama.
Participating in the Special Olympics USA Games was an experience of a lifetime, Kendra said.
“Lots of memories were made. It’s a trip I will remember the rest of my life,” she said.
Kendra still remembers the day in that she learned she made the team.
She had applied to be a part of Team Minnesota in early 2021 and interviewed in May 2021.
“The day I found out that the team was going to be announced, I kept checking and checking my email. I was refreshing it every couple seconds,” Kendra recalls.
And then the email from Special Olympics Minnesota arrived in her inbox. It said she was named to Team Minnesota and the 3x3 basketball team.
“There were no words,” Kendra said. “I was speechless!”
“It felt so good to be accepted and be part of Team Minnesota,” she said.
Before long, the team was holding a meet-and-greet at a park in Shakopee.
In August, Kendra and her team began meeting for monthly practices at the Shakopee Community Center.
“I also worked a lot on my own, and joined the gym in Princeton,” Kendra said.
By June 2022, it was time for Team Minnesota to head to Orlando. The team left for Orlando on a chartered jet on Saturday, June 4.
But first, the team and the other 145 Minnesota athletes selected to compete in Orlando met for a send-off breakfast at the Radisson Blu Hotel at the Mall of America.
“It was an early morning, but it was fun,” Kendra said.
“After the send-off we made it safely to Florida later that afternoon,” she said.
The Minnesota Special Olympians checked into one of the Disney All-Star resorts, which was about a 10-minute drive from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex where the USA Games were being held.
Following the thrill of three days of 3x3 basketball competition and the winning of the gold medal game against Team Alabama, it was time to set in for some sightseeing.
The team went to Disney World two days, and also visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom, she said.
Her favorite part of her Disney theme park experience?
“It definitely had to be the rides,” Kendra said.
But the whole USA Games experience was a treasure.
“Especially meeting friends from other states,” she said.
Trading pins with fellow Special Olympians was also a lot of fun.
“There were so many nice people that I was able to meet. I hope to stay in contact with them,” Kendra said.
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be held at the University of Minnesota.
Kendra’s participation in the 2022 games has already encouraged local athletes to want to get involved in the USA games, said Jenny Santema, the delegation leader for Milaca’s Special Olympics program.
“Kendra has inspired others to want to participate in the Special Olympics USA Meet,” Santema said.
And because the 2026 games will be held locally, Kendra has helped trigger some additional interest, Santema said.
The USA Games might be behind Kendra- at least for another four years, but that doesn’t mean the accomplished Special Olympics athlete is ready to be slowing down.
Since returning from Orlando she has been busy coaching Special Olympics basketball through the Milaca Special Olympics program. She also ran track at the state Special Olympics meet in Stillwater later in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.