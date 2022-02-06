On January 25, 2022, Jessie Allen Tolmie possessed one or more mixtures of a total weight of 25 grams or more containing methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.
According to the complaint:
On January 25, 2022, Deputy Justin Boster of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle missing a front license plate on US Highway 169 in Princeton, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.
Deputy Boster made contact with the driver, Jessie Allen Tolmie, 28, and front seat passenger, Haley Kay Warren, 25, Deputy Boster knows both Tolmie and Warren to be on pretrial supervision for drug offenses.
Tolmie had an unknown white substance on his jacket. He had constricted pupils and slowed reactions. Deputy Boster had them both exit the vehicle. Tolmie then dropped two hypodermic needles onto the roadway. Tolmie was detained.
The needles would later field test positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Deputy Boster searched the vehicle. Inside the center armrest, he located a large plastic baggie containing a white crystalized substance resembling methamphetamine. A second baggie contained white crystalized residue. There were also multiple hypodermic needles and tinfoil with burnt brown residue.The substance in the bag field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 28.77 grams.
The felony 2nd Degree drug charge (Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine) comes with a maximum sentence of 25 years or $500,000, or both.
