A Milaca woman is marking her 100th birthday this week.
Leona Lee’s story began on Jan. 22, 1922, about 18 miles from the South Dakota border in the small Pipestone County city of Edgerton, Minnesota.
She was born to Charles and Lena Stevens, a couple who farmed the rich soil of southwestern Minnesota.
But times were tough in the early 1920s and the Stevens family went bankrupt, Leona said from her home at the Milaca Park Apartments.
“I was 4 years old when we moved up to the Foley area,” Leona said.
Charles and Lena rented a farm 1 mile north of Foley where they continued to farm. About four years later, they moved closer to Milaca and rented a property known in family circles as “The Ranch.”
It was at The Ranch that Leona, sister Ida, and brothers Robert and Ed were raised.
“We milked cows,” said Leona, who says she enjoyed milking cows most of her life.
The family would eventually move to another farm, this time north of Oak Park.
The children went on to attend Wildwood School, a one-room schoolhouse located near Benton County Road 9 just south of County Road 11.
“Most schools were on a 6-month term,” Leona recalls, “But we went to school nine months of the year.”
Leona says she loved school — except for math.
“We were learning short division, and that was difficult for me,” Leona said.
“My mom stayed up nights to help teach me math,” she said.
After attending Wildwood, Leona would move on to high school, which she attended two years in Princeton, before transferring to Milaca High School, from which she would graduate in 1939.
She attended Princeton because she was able to stay with friends, she said. She transferred to Milaca because she had an opportunity to stay at a rooming house with friends from her Wildwood School days, she said.
After high school Leona did not go on to college.
“I got married and milked some more cows,” she said.
Leonard Lee is the man she married.
“We were neighbors,” Leona said. “He lived 2 miles from my folks’ place. ... We met at a card party in the neighborhood.
“All we had in those days were the neighbors and the radio,” she added.
And milking cows, of course.
Leonard and Leona rented a farm near Leona’s parents for two years. Then they bought their own place.
“In all, I lived 76 years on a farm,” Leona said.
After Leonard and Leona got married, Leona took a job off the farm.
She worked in Milaca as a secretary for Don McAlpine’s insurance agency until he left the agency he founded to run the Elim Home in Milaca. Leona then worked at the agency for Harry Lindberg and Tom Kolb, she said.
“I worked there for 35 years,” Leona said.
“I’d come home from work, start supper, and then milk some more cows,” Leona said.
She also liked watching the little calves play and the smell of newly mowed hay.
“I also like playing cards, putting puzzles together and gardening.”
At age 99, Leona says watching TV and taking naps are her new favorite pastimes.
Gardening is a love she shared with Leonard, who found enjoyment in working in the garden during the evening hours.
Leona was also a township clerk for 25 years and served on the township board. She also served on the Red Cross board.
Until Leona was 90, she was charged with counting the collection money after Sunday services at Trinity Lutheran Church — the church where her birthday party was held Jan. 16.
“I never, ever thought I’d reach 100,” she said.
If Leona had a secret to turning 100, she says it was simply being happy.
“I ‘ve had a happy life and have enjoyed it,” she said.
“And I never minded work,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.