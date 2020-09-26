We are so very proud to announce the 50th Wedding Anniversary of our parents, Allen and Delores Hagen of Isle on September 26, 2020.
We are so grateful for the special bond that has grown between us.
We wish you many more years filled with Love and Faith.
All our love,
Tamara/Ken (Bridger, Evia), Jennifer/David (Benaiah, Asher, Lydia), Matthew/Becky (Owen, Olivia).
