Abel Niesen
Abel Lovie Niesen was born on November 5, 2020, at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota, to Kianna Williams and Austin Niesen of Isle, Minn.
Abel was 9 pounds and was 22 inches long.
He is welcomed home by sibling Avery Niesen, 16 mos. old.
Amelia Eklund
Amelia Suzanne Eklund was born on November 9, 2020, at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota, to Nick and Breanna Eklund of Isle, Minn.
Amelia was 6 pounds, 9.3 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She is welcomed home by sibling Adelynn Eklund, age 2.
Grandparents are Mistea Roeschlein; Tim Muller; Tonja and Clayton Eklund.
Kayden Klasen
Kayden Casey Klasen was born on November 9, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby, Minnesota, to Brandy Klasen of Garrison, Minn.
Grandparents are Matt and Tara Biever, Garrison, Minn.; Dar Hiltbronner, Deerwood, Minn.
Iyla Cooper
Iyla Lee Cooper was born on November 10, 2020, at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota, to Robert and Katie Cooper of Isle, Minn.
Iyla weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
She is welcomed home by siblings Bella and Evelyn.
Grandparents are Larry and Gloria Templin of Isle, Minn.; Gary and Noreen Cooper of Isle, Minn.
