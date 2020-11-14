Kennedy Schumacher
Kennedy Jane Schumacher was born on October 25, 2020, at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota, to Haley Larson and Jack Schumacher of Wahkon, Minnesota.
Kennedy weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
She is welcomed home by sibling Graycie Pendegayosh, age 3.
Grandparents are RaeAnn and Brian Larson, and Cindy and Steve Schumacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.