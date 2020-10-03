Jase Stowers
Jase Alphonce Stowers was born on August 1, 2020, at Welia Health in Mora to Jesse stowers and Mariah Peterson of Isle, Minneosta.
Jase weighed 5 pounds, 5.5 ounces, and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Nicole Peterson and Pete Haggberg of Isle, Minn., and Jesse Stowers of Onamia, Minn.
Peyton Berry
Peyton Rene Berry was born on August 30, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to amy VanHorn and Roy Berry of Isle, Minnesota.
Peyton weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.
Grandparents are Kathy Roberts of Brainerd, Minn., and Theresa Berry of Isle, Minn.
Great-grandparent is Bernice Wynn of Crosby, Minn.
Everlee Mickelson
Everlee Marie Mickelson was born on September 3, 2020, at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin to Russ and Brooke Mickelson of Isle, Minnesota.
Everlee weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Lee and Robyn Rumpca of Maplewood, Minn., and Stan and Denise Mickelson of Isle, Minn.
Nevaeh Nickaboine
Nevaeh Danelle Nickaboine was born on September 20, 2020, at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby to Gerald Nickaboine Jr. and Danielle Johnston of Onamia, Minn.
Nevaeh weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Beverly and Gerald Nickaboine of Onamia, Minn., and Kim and Milton Johnston of Brainerd, Minn.
Great-grandparents are Joan Little Wolf of Isle, Minn., and Colleen Johnston of Brainerd, Minn.
