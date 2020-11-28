Zander Rexford Casper was born on October 14, 2020, at Welia Health in Mora, Minnesota, to Jade and Rachel Casper of Isle, Minn. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
Zander is welcomed home by siblings Katelyn (17), Emily (11) and Zayin (23 months).
Grandparents are Esther Ruth Aadland of Isle, Minn.; David Gay of Forest Lake, Minn.; Tim and Kerri Casper of Wahkon, Minn.
