FYI - Nov. 25, 2020 Nov 28, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mykenna Haley Mykenna Rae Haley of Isle, Minn., has been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Looking Back - Nov. 25, 2020 Bowling scores - Nov. 9, 11, 17, 2020 The show must go on Reports of violence, runaways, continue at Nexus-Mille Lacs Academy A deer hunt story four years in the making Nice buck Update on COVID-19 front Turkey farming in a pandemic Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAssault and stabbing lead to death on Nay Ah Shing DriveArmando Day, II, 18, OnamiaRyan McPherson, 23, Sauk Rapids - obituaryLaw enforcement called to casino hotel on drug selling tip, three arrested for possessionGrand Casinos stay open during shut downSteven Peterson, Isle - obituaryCarol Bailey - Death noticeThomas Jones, 42, Minneapolis - obituaryKelly Mitchell, 33, Onamia - obituary‘Scalpel approach’ missing its mark Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Commented2020 Mille Lacs Messenger Election Guide - part 2 (1) Bargain Hunter Bargain Hunter 111420 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Public Notices Aeration System Warning Dec 8 PH - Parcel ID# 08-013-0200 Timber Auction December 7 PH PID 20-560-0510 Stewart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.