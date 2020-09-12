The College of St. Scholastica
The following students have graduated from The College of St. Scholastica during spring semester 2020:
• Zach Hatch, Milaca, Bachelor of Arts in Marketing
• Denise Pedersen, Milaca, Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management
The following students have been named to the summer 2020 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica:
• Anne Bunger, Milaca
Trinity Christian College
The following students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Ill.:
• Ellie Banks, Milaca
