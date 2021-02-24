This year, the Mille Lacs Messenger brought home awards from the (virtual) Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) Better Newspaper Contest in three categories in the 3,000-7,000 circulation class.
The first award was for a special section (Progress Edition) compiled by T.A. LeBrun, Bob Statz and Evan Orbeck. The second award was for Investigative Reporting, second place going to T.A. LeBrun. The third award was for Typography and Design for the efforts of Linda Goldsmith and T.A. LeBrun.
