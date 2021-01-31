The Mille Lacs Messenger claimed the highest APG-ECM (Adam’s Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota) award, the “Elmer Andersen” General Excellence Award, for the second year in a row. The ceremony took place online on Jan. 22.
This award is called the Elmer L. Andersen Award in honor of APG of ECM’s founder and first publisher. Andersen was also Minnesota’s 30th Governor.
The purpose of this award is to recognize the excellence of the newspaper as a whole. Judging, done by a group from St. Cloud including members of the St. Cloud State University mass media department and other professional journalists, considered the following: depth, breadth and quality of news coverage, quality of the editorial page and its relevance to the community, quantity and quality of pictorial material and the overall appearance of the newspaper.
Comments from the judges included: “The news coverage reflects the key issues in the community. The news of the day appears but there is a real effort to focus on the issues people in the community care about. The paper’s stories, photojournalism and editorial pages give a strong sense of place.”
Coming in second place for the General Excellence Award was the Blaine/Spring Lake Park/Columbia Heights/Fridley Life, and third place was given to the Anoka County Union Herald.
The judges also honored the Messenger’s very own sports reporter and columnist, Bob Statz, with second place in the “Best Columnist” category. First place was given to Jonathan Young of ABC Newspapers (serving the communities of Anoka County) and third place was given to Lynn Mizner of the Aitkin Independent Age.
The Messenger also earned third place in the “Typography and Design” category which focuses on the overall appearance of the paper. First place was given to the Blaine/Spring Lake Park/Columbia Heights/Fridley Life, and second place was given to the County News Review (serving the communities of North Branch, Rush City, Stacy, Harris, Almelund, Braham, Cambridge, and Isanti).
The Messenger earned third place in the “Use of Photography as a Whole” category. First place was awarded to the Blaine/Spring Lake Park/Columbia Heights/Fridley Life. Second place went to the Wayzata/Plymouth Sun Sailor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.