James Roger Bannick, age 77 of Isle, MN, formerly of Hibbing and St. Paul, MN passed away quietly at home with his family by his side on April 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathew and Luella, brother David. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary; children Karen (Kevin) McQuoid and Mark (Cindy Barrilleaux) Bannick; grandchildren Joseph Eull, Frankie (Connor) Evans and Eric James Bannick McQuoid; great grandchildren Jason, Pete and Henry; siblings Bob, Maxine and Virgil.
Jim grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, the middle of five children. He married Mary Beth in February 1965, and they raised two children in Hibbing, MN. They returned to the Twin Cities after both kids left for college. Those years included fishing trips to Canada with Mary Beth, hunting trips to the Dakotas, and he ran the print shop for Carlson Companies with a fantastic staff who became some lifelong friends. They retired to Mille Lacs Lake in a home that Mary Beth designed, nestled into a golf course on the south of town. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a stellar athlete and loved the outdoors. He played football, hockey, and baseball for St. Agnes High School. On the Iron Range, he continued playing ball, golfing and curling. His hunting trips with Mark, his brothers and nephews were special times. His golfing buddies were a special crew for sure. Of course, he loved fishing and working in the resort office every winter. Fishing trips with Mary to Canada and plenty of ice fishing made for many great memories. Here in Mille Lacs, he never missed a grandson’s ballgame and was “Papa” to all. Road trips with Karen are legendary for the shortcuts and the laughs. He loved and was loved and will always be remembered for never giving up and looking for a reason to be grateful in any situation.
Services were held on April 8th at Sacred Heart.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, Minnesota
