Jonathan Paul Holmquist, 35-year-old resident of Garrison, MN passed away on April 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Vineland, MN with Father Jerry Schik, osc officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation. Interment will be in the Garrison Community Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Jonathan Paul Holmquist was born on February 28, 1986 to Rose (Cash) and Thomas Holmquist Sr., in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He attended and graduated from Onamia Schools. Jonathan was currently employed as a pharmacy technician at the Ne-Ia-Shing Clinic. He loved playing his guitar and cooking, especially with his smoker and BBQ. He was very talented when it came to carpentry and could build almost anything from his favorite park bench to cabinets. He will forever be remembered for the care he showed to family, friends, and his community. May his memory be a blessing.
Jonathan Paul Holmquist is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Holmquist; brothers, Thomas (Andrea) Holmquist, Jr., Sean (Amber) Racelo; sisters, Cheri (Rob) Waytashek, Sara (Jason) Rice; nieces, Jasmin Sanoski and Kalleigh Holmquist; nephews, Cole Holmquist, Andre Bakey, Myles Racelo, Liam Racelo
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Holmquist, Sr.; uncles, Archie Cash Sr. and Tony Weous; grandparents, Raymond and Willma Cash, and Rose Bedausky Cash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.