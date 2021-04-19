Lloyd Allen Jacobson Jr, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home (not Covid) April 13, 2021. Lloyd was born in Albert Lea, MN on July 6th, 1933 and then raised in Minneapolis. On May 8, 1954, he married Ione and together they raised their 6 children. In 1967, they moved to Milaca and started farming. After retiring from farming, he turned his barn into a wood shop and started Creative Wood Products. He really enjoyed this business and meeting many people.
Lloyd enjoyed playing cards, country music, dancing, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ione of 66 years: children Jeff (Barb), Mike, Diane (Randy) Webeck, Doug, David, and Brenda Kiel: 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren (with 2 more on the way), and 2 great-great grandchildren, also 2 sisters, many nieces,nephews, other relatives and many friends. Lloyd will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, daughter-in-law Pam and granddaughter Becca.
There will be a Celebration of Life May 8th, 2021 at the Howling Dog in Bock from 1-5pm.
