Mishibish Chinoodin, Adrian Garbow age 45, of Onamia, MN, passed away on August 23, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.

Mishibish Chinoodin, Adrian was born on May 4, 1977, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Lillian and Sam Garbow. He loved music and playing his guitar. Adrian enjoyed art, especially drawing, and muscle cars. He liked playing pranks on others to see them laugh and smile. Being with family, and studying the Ojibwe language and culture was how he liked to spend his time.

