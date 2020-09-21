Alden Smith, 100, Isle - obituary

Alden E. Smith of Isle, Minnesota, passed away quietly on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was 100 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alden Smith Farm. There will be a graveside service with military honors, performed by the Mora American Legion, at Oakwood Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew (Kaia) Smith, Dennis (Diane) Gimse, Jerry (Peggy) Gimse, Joe (Lanae) Gimse; and foster son, Arthur (Luette) Kottke; daughters, Cheryl (Dennis) Klapmeier, and Jane (Arden) Bedell; grandchildren, Garret and Ashley Smith and many others too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Schwankl) Smith. She was truly the love of his life. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Laurence, Jesse (Jack), Henry (Hank), and Bert; his sisters, Florence, Edith Bergren and Doris Aulich; and daughters, Linda Fouts and Susan Gimse.
He was born on July 20, 1920, in Grass Lake Township to Leonard and Mable (Reynolds) Smith. He was proud of his eighth grade education at Warman School.
When his country called, Alden answered. He served with the 51st General Hospital in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1946. He was honorably discharged. His service didn’t end with the military. He served on many boards as well as a Kanabec County Commissioner.
After his military service and over the course of his lifetime, he milked cows, did custom silo filling, sawed and sold logs and did custom carpentry work. He sawed many thousands of feet of lumber in the sawmill he rebuilt, which is one the hobbies/jobs he enjoyed most. He was also proud of his purebred Charolais cattle, some of the first in the county. He took pride in his work and inspired those around him to take pride in their work. In his late 90s, he was well known for cutting and selling firewood and having a load to sell each Wednesday at the Mora sales barn.
He was an avid deer hunter and had many a deer-hunting story to tell about the many unfortunate deer that fell before his trusty .35 Remington.
