Alice Johnson, 79-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on May 24, 2022, in Onamia, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 2nd, 2022, at Father Hennepin State Park from 2-5 PM, with service from 2:30-3 PM. Appetizers and desserts provided.
Alice was born on April 27, 1943, in Onamia, MN to Clara and Ray Wolf. On September 23, 1961, she was united in marriage to Ron Johnson, a loving marriage of 61 years. A loving wife and mother; Alice loved her grandchildren, bird watching, flowers, watching deer, listening to music (she was great at Name That Tune), taking care of her home, and taking care of her family. She enjoyed card parties (500), time with friends attending Vikings games, going out to dinner, dancing, canning, baking, cooking, was very organized, loved a clean home, loved lobster, and loved her dog Cindy (may she rest in peace) and Archie, their black lab, who misses her now. She was always willing to help those in need especially when they were ill.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie; her children, Laurie (Joe) of Ham Lake, MN; Andy (Lisa) of Acworth, GA, and Dennis, of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Ashley, Melissa, Emily, Ryan, Nathan and Maddi; and Great-Granddaughter, Elliott Josephine; and sister, Bernice Wolf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marcella and Rita, and 2 infant brothers.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.