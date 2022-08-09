Alisa Ann Rakow

Alisa Ann (Gangestad) Rakow was born in Brainerd, Minnesota on April 10, 1951. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Leona (DeRosier) Gangestad. After high school, she attended vocational school and spent most of her career helping her husband Robert Rakow operate their construction business.
She will be missed by her husband of 53 years, Bob; daughter Rishona (Cory) Hendricks; son Jason Rakow; grandchildren, Dr. Ashley (Blake) Alguire, Courtney (Brad) Laudanskas, Rylan Rakow, Cody Rakow; siblings, Brenda (Robert) Peterson, Cynthia (Brian) Bachmann, Dudley (Kathy) Gangestad, Emma Rademacher, Felix Gangestad, Greg Gangestad, Holly (Terry) Wendland, Ilene (Gaylin) Smith, Julie (Jeff) Hardy and Kendra (Brian) Roberts. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Leona; Mother in-law Shirley Flicek; Step father in-law Fred Flicek; her siblings in-law, Mike Radamacher and Tammy Gangestad; brother in-law Bill Rakow.
A Celebration of Life was held at 1:00pm on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Nelson Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends were invited to gather one hour prior to services. Please no flowers.
Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
