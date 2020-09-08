Allen Lillebo, 90, Elk River - obituary

Allen Clarence Lillebo, age 90 of Elk River, Minnesota, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Elk River.
There will be a private service for the family at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Patricia; son, Mark (Rainey); grandsons, Kevin, Herbie and Kirby.
His immediate and extended family were a big part of his life and he had many friends.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1929, to Edith and Rudolph Lillebo Sr.
Allen worked for Xcel Energy (NSP Co) for 42 years retiring in 1991. He loved to hunt and fish and all outdoor activities.
