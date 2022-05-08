Anakwadookwe, Alvera Smith age 66, of Minneapolis, MN died on May 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Anakwadookwe, Alvera Smith was born on February 20, 1956, in Cloquet, Minnesota to George and Frances (Littlewolf) Smith. She enjoyed doing beadwork, sewing, making moccasins, and attending pow wows. Alvera liked to spend her time fishing, doing yard work, cooking, watching her TV shows, and cookouts. She loved being with her grandchildren and family.
Alvera is survived by her daughters, Mary (Chey) Boyd, Rachel (Joseph) Boyd, and Danielle Boyd; son, Jack Smith; sister, Ramona Washington; grandchildren, Frances, DeaLayna, Stone, Derek, Love, Sheila, Shawsha, Selena, Simone, Soul, Daymon, Maysun, Joey, Donnie, Simon, Dante, Jeanette, and Zion, Brynlee; great-grandchildren, Carlyle, Atticus, Minette, Malakia, Makaveli, Ximena, and Kortwyn; and many loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Jim and Bruce; and daughter, Sheila; parents, George and Frances (Littlewolf) Smith; sisters, Barbara Machen, Sandy Smith; brothers, Steve and Duane Smith; grandsons, Simon Boyd, Jack Smith III, and Jack Smith.
To plant a tree in memory of Alvera Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.