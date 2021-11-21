A Celebration of Life for Amy will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Onamia Vets Club. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Amy Liebersbach Dahl 42 of Onamia passed away unexpectedly at home on November 19th, 2021. Amy was born on March 22nd, 1979, to Ann Liebersbach & James Jacobson. She graduated from Onamia High School in 1998. Amy married Dylan Dahl on September 16th, 2000. Amy & Dylan made their home life in Onamia MN. Amy worked at Onamia Schools for 12 years. After her employment at Onamia Schools Amy became a stay-at-home wife & Fur Momma. In her spare time, Amy enjoyed working in the flower beds, reading, camping, spending time with her horses, & dogs Zina & Buddy. Amy also enjoyed time with her nieces & nephews. She spent time babysitting for anyone in need and shopping with Brandon, Cameron & Jaydon.
Amy is survived by her husband, Dylan Dahl; her Fur Babies Zina & Buddy; her mom, Ann & stepdad, Dan Keehr; several siblings, In-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.
Amy was preceded in death by her dad, James Jacobson; mother-in-law, Gertrude Dahl, father-in-law, Harvey Dahl; and Grandma Carrol Liebersbach.