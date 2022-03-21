Ikwe'ee, Angeline Marie Eagle, age 58, of Onamia, MN died on March 18, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Ikwe'ee, Angeline Marie Eagle was born on October 30, 1963, in Onamia, Minnesota to Delores (Weyaus) and Melvin Eagle, Sr. She enjoyed reading, drawing, and going to the casino. Being with her family, and caring for her dogs was how Angeline liked to spend her time.
Ikwe'ee, Angeline Marie Eagle is survived by her children, Bradley Sam Jr., Jeff Sam, Lesley Sam, and Bernadette Sam; her significant other, Mahlon Barnes; sisters, Rosella Eagle, Pamela Eagle, Shelia Benjamin, and Janice Dorr; brother, Roy Eagle; grandchildren, Tre'von, Victoria, Quincey, Maria, Cana, Xyler, Faith, Novah, Ariana, Dehlina, Isaac, Skylah, and Dannika; and many loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Delores (Weyaus) and Melvin Eagle, Sr.; brothers, Melivn Eagle Jr., Brian Eagle, and Jim Dorr; sisters, Anabelle, Melvina, Victoria, and Robin; and her nephew, Thomas Eagle.
