Annella Cunz, 92-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with father Jerry Schik officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Annella Cunz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

