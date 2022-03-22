Arlene Elizabeth Harms, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on March 21, 2022,at Mille Lacs Health Systems. She was 87 years old.
Arlene was born in Foley, MN on April 23, 1934, to Gust and Eunice (Harshman) Frazer and then moved to Isle, MN as a teenager. She soon started to attend Trinity Lutheran Church of Isle and was confirmed in the church on July 16, 1950. Her faith deepened, which enabled her to embrace her new church and the Isle community. Arlene was a good dancer and she and her sisters could dance on roller skates, and they loved to go to dances. It was at Sullivan's Dance Hall in Wahkon, MN where she met her husband. 50 years later Verne could still remember what Arlene was wearing the night they met, a white blouse with a grey skirt. She was united in marriage to Verne Harms of Isle on August 2, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle and the couple moved to Minneapolis, MN. They lived in Minneapolis from 1952 to 1975. She resided in Isle the remainder of her life.
Arlene was the assistant manager and cook for theIsle Cafe, cook for the Isle Schools, and worked at the Mille Lacs Funeral Home. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, VFW-Ladies Auxiliary, Lion's Club, Isle Days committee andparticipated inlocal political campaigns. She was well-known for her superb baking and hospitality. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, helping people in times of need, planting flowers around her home, and decorating for the holidays. Arlene was confirmed Her faith in God was deep.
Arlene was a pillar at Trinity Lutheran Church and was involved in many activities there such as: LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League), Young Couples Club (during the early years of her marriage), Quilting group, and she decorated the church sanctuary for various celebrations and holidays. She was the unofficial church photographer, taking pictures at church events, then putting them into albums with labels. This was a wonderful contribution to the church when it celebrated its 75thin (1995) & 100thin (2020) Anniversaries. She was part of the 75thanniversary committee. Arlene ran the church kitchen, organized meals for the Vacation Bible School program and helped cook them, provided meals to the workers during the building of the church parsonage and education building, and cooked, provided desserts and baked goods for various church events such as the rummage sale, Lord Portion's sale, Ice Cream Social, Girls Night Out and the annual Christmas Dinner.
She loved living in Isle. She was involved in the community and was well-known. She was a member of the VFW Color Guard, the Grand Marshall for the Isle Days parade, organized the Isle Community Thanksgiving Dinners, and the collection and donation of stuffed animals for children that were given to the Isle Police Department
Arlene's superb baking skills were well known, and people looked forward to receiving her baked goods. Dr. Brakken was always excited to receive her pear pie on this birthday and the pie was usually gone before he got it home.
She is preceded in death by her Father-Gust Frazer; Mother-Eunice Anderson; Step-Father-Clifford Anderson; Father-in-law- Arthur Harms Sr; Mother-in-law- Bertha Harms; her son, Mark Harms; her husband, Verne Harms; her sister, Shirley Carlson; three sisters-in-law: Edith Harms, Donna Harms, and Helen Harms; five brothers-in-law, Reed Henschel, Wally Carlson, Arthur (Sonny) Harms, Ed Harms, and Carsten (Dick) Harms.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Therese Harms of Bloomington, MN; sister, Donna Henschel of Faith, SD; nieces and nephews: Jana (Gerard) Kociemba of Rice, MN, Suzi Henschel of Billings, MT, Eddie Henschel of Faith, SD,Teri(James) Burke of Minneapolis, MN, Carol Swanson of St. Paul, MN, Lauri Huff of Princeton, MN, Gretchen (David) Anderson of Red Wing, MN, Greg Harms of Brainerd, MN, Steve (Sheri) Harms of Gilbert, MN, Carolyn Harms of Maple Grove, MN and Paul Harms of Brooklyn Center, MN.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00AM with Rev. Mark Maunula officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:30-7:00PM with a short prayer service at 6:30PM at the Mille Lacs Funeral Chapel in Isle, Minnesota, there will also be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Isle.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Therese Harms 11007 Oregon Curve, Bloomington, MN 55438 and memorials can be given in Arlene's name to Trinity Lutheran Church for Alter and Sanctuary pieces.