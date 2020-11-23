Armando Day, II, 18, Onamia

Shinahwesa, Armando “Kakes” Day, II, 18-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on November 17, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral ceremony was held on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Visitation was on Saturday, Nov.21. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. MDH guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing were followed.
Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Kakes is survived by his parents, Nichole Sam and Armando Day Sr; brother, Antonio Sam; sisters, Bella, Kaylee, Nevaeh, and Hailey; aunt, Ruth Sam (Corwin); nieces, Tinisha, Loretta, Jessie Elmberg and Devonna Sam; nephew, Darrin Sam; special friends and family, Bryan, Brent, RaeAnne Sam and Kaitlin; and a very special friend, Joel Sanchez.
Kakes was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donna Sam, David Barbee, and Brenda Day; sister, Deonna Day; uncle, Phillip Sam.
Shinahwesa, Armando “Kakes” Day, II was born on Jan. 17, 2002 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Armando Day, Sr. and Nichole Sam. He loved his pets Pedro, Crushy, and Diamond. Kakes liked to spend his time playing basketball and gaming on his PS4. He will be missed by his family and friends.
