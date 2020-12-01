Arthur Benjamin, 83, Onamia - obituary

Netamigwaneb, Arthur Joseph Benjamin, 83-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on November 21, 2020.
A funeral ceremony was held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. MDH guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing were followed.
Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Arthur is survived by his children, Raymond, Janet, and Shelia; his sister, Joann; grandchildren, Derrick and his eight children; Melissa (Rodney) Boyd and their five children, Chelsea, Iliana, Asia, Aralyn, Aiden; Philip Sr. and his five children; Anthony Sr. and his two children; Krisanne, Day’Andre, Darron Jr., Adrianna, De’Adrian; Gordan, Noah, Rose, Daniel, Debra, Travis; great-granddaughter, Chelsea, Iliana; and great-great-granddaughter, Maylacia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Benjamin; and parents, Joseph and Mary (Littlewolf) Benjamin; brothers, Robert, Wallace, and Paul; sisters, Lita, Mary Rose, Lillan, Arvina, and Gladys; and his grandson, Daniel Weyaus Sr.
Netamigwaneb, Arthur Benjamin was born on January 13, 1937, in Cloquet, Minn., to Mary and Joseph Benjamin. He lived in Chicago, Ill., as a teenager. Arthur was united in marriage to Evelyn Weyaus and the couple had five children. He was a machinist and worked at TORO for many years. Arthur liked to hunt, fish, and net. He enjoyed watching Judge Judy and Jerry Springer. Arthur will be dearly missed by all.
