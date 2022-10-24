Audrey Blomquist, a lifelong resident of Onamia passed away October 18th 2022.
She was born February 22, 1930 in Mille Lacs County to Louis and Ruth Neubauer. She grew up on the family farm in Mudgett Township. After graduating from Onamia High School, she worked in Minneapolis as a secretary for a short time. Audrey then ventured to Oceanside California to meet up with her sweet heart Bob Blomquist where they married. Upon Bob's discharge from the Marines, they returned to Onamia, MN.
They farmed briefly as Bob trained to become a plumber. In 1963 they started the family plumbing business in which Audrey became the right-hand person. She was bookkeeper to all the business transactions and often a parttime helper on jobs. Audrey was noted for her cooking skills, especially her homemade bread. She focused on raising her own family and later enjoyed her many grandchildren.
Audrey is survived by children Brenda Rassel (David) Byron, MN. Robert Blomquist (Gail) Somis, CA. Son-in-law Dennis Wyffels (Carol) Mesquite, NV. 8 grandchildren, 13 greatgrandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Ruth Neubauer, husband Robert Blomquist, daughter Carol Wyffels, sister Margaret Mott, sisters-in-law Thelma Degnan, Betty Blomquist, Kathy Blomquist, brothers-in-law Floyd Mott, Donald Degnan, Richard Blomquist, Barry Blomquist.
Memorial service will be held November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Onamia Alliance Church.
Donations preferred to the Mille Lacs Health Care System.
