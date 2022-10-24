Audrey Blomquist

Audrey Blomquist, a lifelong resident of Onamia passed away October 18th 2022.

She was born February 22, 1930 in Mille Lacs County to Louis and Ruth Neubauer. She grew up on the family farm in Mudgett Township. After graduating from Onamia High School, she worked in Minneapolis as a secretary for a short time. Audrey then ventured to Oceanside California to meet up with her sweet heart Bob Blomquist where they married. Upon Bob's discharge from the Marines, they returned to Onamia, MN.

