Avis Berry, 93, Cambridge - obituary

Avis Ada Berry, 93, of Cambridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital.
A service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Arrangements are by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Avis is survived by her children, Sally Moore of Sarasota, Fla., Jim (Theresa) Berry of Cambridge, Corinne Schunk of Sarasota, Fla.; son-in-law, Bruce Hultgren of Bloomington; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in February 2006; daughters, Lorraine O’Neal, Kathy Hultgren; and son, John Berry Jr.
She was born August 10, 1927, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Guy and Hallie (O’Bannon) Anderson. She was raised there and graduated from Wilson High School in 1945.
On October 30, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Berry Sr. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, Iowa. They lived in Newell, Iowa, until 1959 when the family moved to Wahkon, Minn. They owned and operated a resort on Mille Lacs Lake before moving to Cambridge in 1977. Avis worked in Food Service at the Cambridge State Hospital for a number of years.
She was a longtime active member of Christ The King Catholic Church in Cambridge.
