Becky Lynn Strandberg

Becky Lynn (Etter) Strandberg, 69, of Isle, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2023.

Becky was born on August 9, 1953 in Mora, MN. She graduated from Columbia Heights in 1971, years later she went on to study graphic design at Pine Technical College. Growing up, Becky was very artistic and liked calligraphy and painting. She worked in the graphic design department for Fingerhut in Mora until they closed, before going to work for Lakes Gas in Onamia where she retired in 2020.

