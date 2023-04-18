Becky Lynn Strandberg

Becky Lynn (Etter) Strandberg, 69, of Isle, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 30, 2023.
Becky was born on August 9, 1953 in Mora, MN. She graduated from Columbia Heights in 1971, years later she went on to study graphic design at Pine Technical College. Growing up, Becky was very artistic and liked calligraphy and painting. She worked in the graphic design department for Fingerhut in Mora until they closed, before going to work for Lakes Gas in Onamia where she retired in 2020.
In 1991 Becky met Richard Strandberg while they both worked at Fingerhut and were set up on a blind date. Becky and Richard were married on August 26, 1995 while building their dream home in Isle on their hobby farm.
Becky was the definition of a 'seasoned' traveler. She took numerous cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean and cross country road trips with her daughters and grandchildren, she reveled in planning the trips that her and her husband would take south each winter. Becky loved to fish and would out fish all of her family and friends each time. She enjoyed the bonfires held in the back field during summer nights with neighbors and family. She treasured spending time with her friends and family and enjoyed living a simple life.
After Becky retired she spent her time traveling, spending time with her beloved dogs, fishing every chance she could, gardening and canning, bird watching, cooking enough food for an army, listening to audio books, taking her grandchildren camping, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
Becky was predeceased by her step father Jerome Koolmo.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years Richard Strandberg, her daughters Jennie (Jeremy) Ringler and Kassandra (David) Strandberg. Grandchildren Jessyca Zbytovsky (Tyler), Carina, Janine, Jezzalyn (Isaac), Jerricka (Sam), Jordan, Jakob, Marlys, Jessa, Bruce, Leelo, Shadow and great granddaughter Rylee. Her mother Luella Koolmo, brothers Dale (Marla), Steve and Loren Etter.
Becky donated her body to the University of Minnesota for stroke research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Mora Food Shelf which was a great organization in Becky's heart.
