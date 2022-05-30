Bagwajininii, Benjamin Blake Sr., age 62, of Onamia, MN, passed away on May 25, 2022. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation, with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Bagwajininii, Benji was born on August 22, 1959, in Poplar Montana. His parents were part of the relocation program of the '60s, and he was raised in Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, and Billings, Montana. Benji attended Flandreau Indian School, and there he met his future wife, Sandra Lee Weyaus. After graduation, they were married in September of 1977. Benji completed an autobody certification and worked in Billings, Montana. In 1983, Benji moved his family back to Mille Lacs where he worked Security at the Bingo Hall. Later Benji worked as the Bingo Caller and eventually was the Bingo Manager. Benji decided to resign in 1994 and began to work in construction up until he retired in 2009. Benji loved dancing at Pow Wows and had danced fancy, grass, and recently traditional. He traveled to Pow wows all over the United States and was part of a Dance Troupe that traveled to Switzerland to do dance presentations. Hunting, Fishing, Maple Sugar Bushing, and RV trips with his wife and grandchildren was how he liked to spend his time. Benji also enjoyed gambling and going on his Tribal Elder trips. Whenever he went gambling, he always kept an eye out for his favorite lucky Sizzling Sevens machines. Benji always had a greeting, a smile, and a joke to share and was always willing to help people out whenever help was needed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Blake; son, Maxwell (Leticia) Blake; daughters, Rochelle Blake, Cheryl Benjamin; 21 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kelcey (Dora) Packineau, Karmen (June) Blake Jr., Dale Blake; aunt, Phyllis Lone Fight; uncle, William (Judy) Lonebear; and many, many loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna (Kills Thunder), Karmen Blake Sr.; son, Benjamin Blake Jr.; brother, Leonard Blake; sisters, Bonnie Lightning, Carol Silversmith; nephew, Karmen Larry Blake; and niece, Amber Highpine.
