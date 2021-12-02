Makadegwaneb, Benjamin Kegg, age 55, passed away on November 30, 2021. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Makadegwaneb, Benjamin John Kegg was born on August 11, 1966, in Onamia, Minnesota, to Jesse & Maggie (Mitchell) Kegg. He worked as a Wildland firefighter for the Mille Lacs Band DNR, as well as doing construction work building the casinos. Benjamin had a great sense of humor and loved to make those around him laugh and smile, especially while hanging with his nephew, family, and friends. He enjoyed going to pow wows, traveling, and playing poker. Benjamin liked to spend most of his time with family and looked forward to gatherings where he knew a large meal would be prepared out of love. He will be missed by all.
He is survived by his children, Casey Finnerty, Bennet John Martin Kegg, Bryce Kegg, Shawna Mitchell, and Trinity Kegg; his best friend & significant other, Sheila Neadeau; brothers, Richard, Marty, Robert, and Darrin; sisters, Victoria, Sandy, Rose, Jackie, Christine, and Beverly;
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Maggie Kegg; sister, Maria; brothers, Jesse, Jr., Jerry, Conrad, and Dennis; Grandparents, Martin & Maude Kegg, and Jenny & Sam Mitchell
To send flowers to the family of Benjamin Kegg, please visit Tribute Store.