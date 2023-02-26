Bernell Gave

Bernell Elizabeth Gave, of Milaca, passed away on February 17, 2023 at the age of 102 years.
Bernell was born June 10, 1920 to Haakon and Mathilda Listerud in Sacred Heart, MN. At the age of eight, her parents moved to a farm in Onamia (Cove) where she attended and graduated from Cove School.
Bernell was a self taught musician of the piano, organ and accordion. She couldn't read music but could listen to a song a couple times, get the tune and sit down and start playing. She also liked to read suspense and mystery books and do word seek book puzzles.
In 1971, Bernell moved into the Key Row Complex in Milaca when she became a widow. She lived there for over 42 years, playing piano for social events and helping others at Key Row.
Bernell was at the Milaca Elim Health Care Center for the last seven years where she also entertained the other residents with her music abilities.
Bernell is survived by her son, Roger and wife Geraldine Gave; grandchildren, Leann and husband Neil Ziegler, Dana and wife Alesha Gave, Tracie Gave, Michelle Cardona, LaTisha Koziolek and husband Ben; also by many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Alvin Gave and daughter, Mildred Horigan along with eight sisters and seven brothers.
She will be sadly missed by family members and her many friends in the community.
A private service will be held for Bernell at a later date.
