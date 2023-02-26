Bernell Gave

Bernell Elizabeth Gave, of Milaca, passed away on February 17, 2023 at the age of 102 years.

Bernell was born June 10, 1920 to Haakon and Mathilda Listerud in Sacred Heart, MN. At the age of eight, her parents moved to a farm in Onamia (Cove) where she attended and graduated from Cove School.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernell Gave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you