Bernice A. Halvorson

Bernice Halvorson, age 108, of Cambridge passed away September 11, 2022.
Bernice loved her three boys very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; son, Roger and grandson, Craig.
Bernice will be remembered by her sons, Curtis (Bonnie), David (Carol); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on October 15th at Fort Ridgley Cemetery in Fairfax, Minnesota. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
